A young Irish woman has been found murdered in the coastal Indian state of Goa. The 25-year-old is suspected to have been raped before she was killed. Her naked body was found in the popular tourist place known as Canacona in the western Indian state. Several wounds have been found on her face, head and other parts.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed as Indian law prohibits revealing the names of victims of sexual assault.

The police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident and are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

One man has been arrested in connection with the murder but it is unclear if he is the key suspect. The Irish diplomatic mission in New Delhi is in touch with Indian authorities and is closely following the development, said the Irish foreign ministry.

"Ireland's embassy in New Delhi is in contact with Indian authorities in relation to reports of an incident involving an Irish citizen. The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stands ready to provide consular assistance," the department said in a statement to the Irish Times.

This is not the first time the popular resort state has witnessed the murder of a foreigner. In 2008, a 15-year-old girl from Devon named Scarlett Keeling was found dead in the northern parts of Goa. After a lengthy trial, which ended in September 2016, two men were acquitted.