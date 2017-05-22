Real Madrid star Isco has confirmed he will continue at the Santiago Bernabeu next season after Los Blancos lifted the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Malaga on Sunday (21 May). Manchester City, Chesea, Juventus and even Barcelona had been linked with the Spanish international in recent months but the midfielder has assured he won't move anywhere.

Isco, 25, was already heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the last summer transfer window after falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane. The former Malaga star finally continued at Real Madrid but the uncertainty over his future quickly resurfaced after being restricted to a secondary role during the first part of the season.

In February, Isco said he could consider a move away in the summer after admitting his frustration over the lack of playing time.

"I am calm with my future but I am worried about having minutes," he said on 18 February following a win over Espanyol. "A player's career is short, so by the end of the season I will make a decision because it is my future that is at stake."

Just days later Marca claimed the Real Madrid star had already made the decision to leave the Champions League winners at the end of the campaign – with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola being in pole position to secure his services ahead of Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona.

Catalan radio station Rac 1 reported Barcelona even offered Isco a signing bonus of €20m (£17m, $22.5m) to turn down a new deal at Real Madrid and move to the Nou Camp as a free agent once his contract expires in the summer of 2018.

Isco ruled out a shock move to the Real Madrid enemies last month but his future at Los Blancos was still uncertain as he is yet to sign a new deal.

However, the former Malaga star has allayed the fears of the Real Madrid fans after helping Los Blancos to beat Barcelona for the La Liga title with Sunday's 2-0 victory over his former side.

"Don't worry Madrid fans, I'm staying," Isco said to the Spanish reporters as quoted by Marca.

"It's been a rocky season, especially early on, but my family and teammates helped me to be mentally strong and it all paid off with a hard-fought LaLiga title.

"I'm 25 and already have a few seasons under my belt so that has helped me mature. I try to do my job the best I can, I feel very comfortable playing next to these players. We are a compact group, those who play more and also those who receive limited playing time. Every single member of the squad has played fantastically well."

Now Real Madrid will be hoping Isco signs a new deal but first they will try to end the campaign on a high by winning the Champions League final against Juventus on 3 June.

"I'm incredibly happy for winning my first LaLiga at home but we must keep our foot on the accelerator because the most important match of the season is upon us," Isco said.

"Playing (in the Champions League final) would be a dream come true, but what truly matters is the team, we have all fought really hard to reach the final. I'm sure [coach Zinedine] Zidane will pick the correct line-up."