Real Madrid have secured their 33rd La Liga title, confirming their status as champions with victory over Malaga in the final game of the 2016-17 season.

Zinedine Zidane's side needed just a point from their visit to La Rosaleda on Sunday (21 May), with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema sealing the 2-0 victory. It leaves Los Blancos with a chance of winning their first league and Champions League double for the first time in 59 years.

Barcelona entered the final day needing a minor miracle to halt their rivals and snatch the league title, knowing only a surprise defeat for Real would give them a fighting chance. The Catalan giants recovered from falling two goals behind at home to Eibar to win 4-2 in what was Luis Enrique's final league game in charge, but it wasn't enough with Real in control throughout.

Barcelona have won three of the last four Spanish titles but signs of the empire crumbling have been evident all season. The club's hopes of ending the season with some silverware now rest on beating Alaves in the Copa del Rey final.

Real meanwhile celebrate their first Spanish title since 2012 and will hope to add a third Champions League title in four years when they meet Juventus on 3 June. Victory over the Bianconeri will also see them become the first team to successfully defend the competition in its modern era.

It took just two minutes for Real to take control of their final match of the season and place one hand on the trophy. Isco, capitalising on some sloppy defending from the home side, freed Cristiano Ronaldo in behind the defence who rounded Carlos Kameni to give his side the perfect start. Malaga are set to profit from Isco's league winners' medal thanks to a clause inserted in his contract when he joined Real from the Andalusians in 2013.

Ten minutes into the second half, any nerves lingering among the Real contingent were washed away when Karim Benzema fired home from six yards out, reacting quickest to Sergio Ramos' header.