The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a machete attack in Brussels last night.

A 30-year-old Somali man was shot after he attacked a group of soldiers with a knife in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain on Friday (25 August).

He reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he struck two of the soldiers near a street where ISIS had called for vehicle attacks just days ago. As well as the knife, police found a replica gun and two copies of the Koran on him.

ISIS has now claimed the suspect was acting on behalf of the terror group. In a statement in the propaganda outlet Amaq they said: "The perpetrator of the stabbing operation in Brussels is one of the soldiers of the Islamic State, and he carried out the operation in response to appeals to target countries of the (US-led) coalition."

Eyewitnesses on the busy boulevard described scenes of panic as two shots were fired and the area was quickly flooded with police. Authorities have described it as an 'attempted terrorist murder'.

The suspect is not known for any terror-related activities, but had an assault and battery charge on his record from February Mail Online reports.