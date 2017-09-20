The Isis terror group is still able to carry out attacks in the West despite the fact it has lost several territories in Syria and Iraq, British military officials have said.

When Isis emerged in 2014, it seized large territories across both of the Middle East countries, making Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria the repsective capitals of its self-declared Caliphate. The group has now lost most of the territories due to regional offensives led by international coalitions.

In the past few weeks, the coalitions have successfully identified and neutralised several senior Isis commanders, including "those who are enabling directly attacks in Europe, including the UK", military officials said.

However, they added that the group's leadership cell keeps moving to escape military attacks and it is still able "to mastermind terrorist activity in the West."

"It [the cell] is likely moved - we don't know for sure that it was ever in one specific location," a British military intelligence officer told Sky News.

"They're very, we call it 'operationally security aware' - so they know that if they're holed up in one building, doing one particular job from that building, then we'll soon find out," he continued.

"Key commanders will spread themselves around a place. "We saw the movement out of Raqqa from these types of people much before the Raqqa operation really started in earnest."

The remarks came days after Isis claimed responsibility for a botched bomb attack that left 30 people injured on a train at Parsons Green station, in West London.

The group often claims responsibility for attacks occurred throughout Europe on its news agency Amaq.

However, experts say it does not necessarily mean that Isis is behind every attack and claiming attacks might just be a way to boost propaganda and increase recruitment.

Equally, attackers who pledge alliance to Isis are not always part of the group, but they might be inspired by its activities.

