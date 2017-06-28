A member of the Isis militant group accidentally killed himself and another 12 militants when his suicide belt went off before a planned attack in Iraq, according to reports.

It is believed the militants were holing a small celebration to bid farewell to the aspiring suicide bomber before the planned attack in Diyala, eastern Iraq, when the militant's belt exploded prematurely.

At least 12 militants died, police chief Jassem al-Saadi said in a statement, quoted by Iraqi News website.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the report, which surfaced as Iraqi troops, aided by a coalition, are advancing in the besieged town of Mosul, which Isis seized in 2014.

The Iraqi army, the Kurdistan Regional government and a US-led coalition are involved in what is known as the 'Battle for Mosul', a joint military offensive that began in October 2016 and aims to retake control of the besieged town.

The army recaptured eastern Mosul in January and is now fighting to retake control of the western part of the city. Troops are now retaking territories in Mosul's Old City.

"In a few days our forces will reach Corniche and bring the battle to its conclusion," federal police commander Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat told Iraqi State TV on Tuesday (27 JUne), according to Reuters.

Earlier in June, reports claimed Isis blew up an iconic mosque in Mosul where the group declared its 'Caliphate' in 2014 in what some analysts believe was a move to avoid humiliation, as troops continued to advance.

The UN has said that at least 750,000 people have fled since operations to recapture Mosul began.

The organisation said earlier in May another 200,000 people could be displaced by the conflict as military operations moved closer to Mosul's Old City.