Turkish authorities say they are close to identifying the suspect behind Istanbul's Reina nightclub attack on New Year's Eve in which 39 people died. Meanwhile, CCTV images of the suspect have been released and a chilling "selfie" apparently filmed by him in Taksim Square has appeared online. Eight suspects have been arrested in Istanbul and another four across Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters: "Information about the fingerprints and basic appearance of the terrorist have been found. The next step will be to try to identify him as quickly as we can. We hope we will not only find the terrorist but also his connections and those people who gave him support inside and outside the club."

The apparent selfie lasts for around 45 seconds and shows a young man in a dark hooded coat walking round Taksim Square. He looks into the camera, at one point smiling calmly, but says nothing.

A number of new videos have emerged since the attack took place. In one, a group of people appear to be chatting at the entrance of the club when a man opens fire. Another appears to show the suspect in a currency shop in Istanbul before the massacre. According to local media reports published by the BBC, police believe the suspect may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

Terror group Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, which it says was carried out in revenge for Turkey's involvement in the war against Isis in Syria. The group says that it is now "at war" with Turkey and claims to have numerous operatives within the country ready to strike.

Turkey has experienced a number of major terror attacks in recent months, some of them inflicted by Isis and others by Kurdish militants. The suspect behind the Reina attack is also suspected of involvement in the attack on Istanbul's Ataturk airport in June 2016 in which 41 people died.