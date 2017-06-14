Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton thinks Everton have struck a good deal with Sunderland for Jordan Pickford and says the proposed £30m ($38.1m) fee is small change when looking at the "big scheme of things".

Pickford, 23, is currently preparing for the Under-21 European Championship and is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his move to Goodison Park when he returns from the tournament in Poland.

The £30m fee would break the British transfer record for a goalkeeper. However, Everton and Sunderland are yet to come to a complete agreement over the structure of the deal, according to The Guardian, with a number of clauses set to be included.

The size of the fee was met with derision from some quarters but Shilton, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Stoke City from Leicester City for £325,000 in 1974, has no issue with it.

"This sort of money should be spent on goalkeepers," Shilton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "For someone like Jordan [Pickford], who is young and has great potential, it does not seem a great fee.

"In the big scheme of things it is not a lot of money, considering how important the goalkeeping position is."

The deal for Pickford is one of three that Everton are currently negotiating. The Merseysiders are confident of completing a £26m deal for Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, while Malaga forward Sandro, a former Barcelona youth graduate, has jetted into Liverpool for talks over a proposed £5.2m transfer.

The Spanish Under-21 international had initially looked to be heading for Atletico Madrid, but the contract renewal of Antoine Griezmann combined with the continuation of the club's transfer ban ended his hopes of a move to Los Colchoneros.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Everton are also interested in signing Burnley defender Michael Keane and Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic international could fill the void potentially left by Ross Barkley, who looks set to depart his boyhood club this summer.