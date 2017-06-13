Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the 'perfect modern-day footballer' according to his former teammate at Sheffield United, Neil Collins. The 20-year-old is currently riding on the crest of a wave after firing England's Under-20s to World Cup glory against Venezuela on Sunday (11 June) and Collins believes he is already a role model for younger generations.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies star even saw fit to compare Calvert-Lewin with Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and says he has all the attributes needed to kick on from his World Cup heroics and flourish in the Premier League with Everton.

"He is almost the perfect modern day footballer in respect to his physical attributes; he's quick, strong, lean and can play anywhere up front," Collins was quoted as saying by The Liverpool Echo. "Physically, he reminded me of a young Cristiano Ronaldo in the gym and when he grows into a man, he could be awesome.

"His attitude was excellent and he had the ability to match it. He worked exceptionally hard behind the scenes on his game and on his physical conditioning. During my time out the side under (Nigel) Clough I trained with Dom a lot and got to watch him up close.

"I noticed in the games I watched him that he could change a game and score fantastic goals. It is no surprise to me that he has achieved what he has since he left the Blades as his dedication is something that many lads should aim to replicate."

He was the hero for England's youngsters in South Korea, but Collins thinks Calvert-Lewin should now focus on nailing down a regular first-team spot at Everton and making the step up to Gareth Southgate's squad.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has not been afraid to blood youngsters during his time at Goodison Park and handed Calvert-Lewin 11 appearances last season, and Collins thinks his former teammate at Bramall Lane will make his senior international debut if he is allowed to develop without the unnecessary pressure that is so often placed England's young talents.

"The big challenge for him now is to play more for Everton and break in to the full England squad," Collins added. "Luckily for him, he plays for a club and a manager intend on blooding youngsters and, as long as people don't put too much pressure on him, a full England call-up is very possible."