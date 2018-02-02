Roger Federer says that staying relaxed and not stressing about winning titles and matches has served him well in the latter part of his career.

After failing to win a major title for over four years the Swiss ace has returned to the top of his game since the start of the 2017 campaign. Federer had last won a Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2012 after which he made five semi-finals and three finals before finally winning again at the 2017 Australian Open.

The 36-year-old struggled with injury in 2016 and took six months off from the game before returning at the start of 2017. He displayed a new aggressive style of tennis, while playing a limited schedule with fitness being his main priority.

Federer went on to win seven titles including two Grand Slams and return to number two in the ATP rankings after starting the year ranked 18 in the world. The Swiss tennis legend has continued his good form into 2018 and defended his title in Melbourne.

The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion was given a kings welcome as he returned to Switzerland, where he will spend the next few weeks before returning to action. Federer revealed that he was still emotional after the win at the Australian Open and admitted that he was happy as it was the first time he defended a title since he won the US Open back-to-back in 2007-08.

"20 titles are one thing unimaginable. There was a lot luck, work, fatigue, many feelings, so it is fabulous, I'm nonetheless emotional," Federer said, as quoted by the Express.

"What was so particular with this win is that I might defend my title at a Grand Slam, I spotted that this occurred for the final time with US Open 2007/2008.

"Maybe next year when I do come back, I might actually think I can win it, and then I probably won't," the Swiss ace joked. "It's better to stay really relaxed about my chances, especially in my later years on the tour. I think it's served me well to be relaxed."