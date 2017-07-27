Arsenal have received an injury boost ahead of the new season after Jack Wilshere returned to training with the first-team following their return to London Colney after the club's pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The Gunners midfielder missed the tour after failing to recover from a fracture he suffered at the end of his season-long loan spell with Bournemouth last season. He remained at Arsenal's training complex to continue his recovery and was pictured training with the first-team on Wednesday (26 July).

The 25-year-old spent last season away from the club in order to play regularly and build fitness after struggling with injuries in recent seasons. It was Wilshere's best season in terms of appearances – 29 in the Premier League – since the 2010/11 campaign when he made 35 appearances in the league.

The England international was hoping to return to Arsenal and stake a claim for a regular place in the starting XI, but his time away has seen him drop down the pecking order. Wilshere is now behind Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny for a place in midfield, which has raised questions about his future at the club.

The Arsenal midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the club he joined as an eight-year-old and reports claim that they are willing to let him leave this summer. Arsene Wenger has urged Wilshere to stay at the club and fight for his place, but Turkish club Antalyaspor confirmed that they have made an approach only to fall short of the north London clubs demands.

Wilshere is not the only first-team player to return to training as Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin also joined the rest of the squad as they prepare for the Emirates Cup (29-30 July) which precedes the Community Shield game against Chelsea on 6 August.

The former two represented England, while the latter represented Spain, who lost in the final to Germany, in the European U21 Championships this summer and were given an extended break after their commitments with the national team.