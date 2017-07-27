Nelson Semedo claims Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was a big factor in his decision to join the club earlier this month.

The Portuguese international became the Catalans' third signing of the summer transfer window following a €35m (£30m, $41.1m) move from Benfica.

The 23-year-old, who will likely be the new first-choice right-back at the Nou Camp, says he was a fan of Ronaldinho from his five-year spell at the club from 2003 to 2008.

The Brazilian, who won two La Liga titles and a Champions League with La Blaugrana, also seems to be one of the reasons Semedo always liked Barcelona in his younger days.

"I've been a Barça fan since I was little, I always liked them," Semedo told El Mundo Deportivo. "It was Ronaldinho that influenced me because back then I was playing as an attacking midfielder and he was, no, he is my idol. I watched all his games and he had a massive influence on me."

"At the moment, Barcelona is one of the best sides in the world. Lionel Messi and Neymar are otherworldly players, but the whole team has great quality."

Semedo rose to prominence for Benfica in 2015 following the departure of Maxi Pereira but has had to adapt since his move to Spain. However, Semedo claims the adaptation process has been going well as he tests himself with the "best team in the world".

"The first few days have been very good," Semedo explained. "My adaptation is going well because of the help of my team-mates and everything has been very easy."

"I came to the best team in the world. It's a side with a great structure and has players of the highest level."

One of the biggest talking points in world football right now is whether Neymar will leave Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly closing in on a move. However, Semedo is willing to bet on him staying.

"I hope [Neymar stays]," Semedo added. "He's a great player and for me, it's a pleasure to be able to speak with him, due to the fact that we both speak Portuguese."

"I haven't asked him [if he will stay], but I am sure that he will. I would bet on him remaining at Barca."