Jack Wilshere is still unsure if his long-term future lies at Arsenal and revealed that he will only think about it after the end of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth and will have 12 months left on his current deal at the end of the campaign. Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he wants Wilshere back at Arsenal, but the midfielder is leaving the door open for a potential summer move.

"I'm not thinking about my future. I've got a year left at Arsenal and as soon as the season ends I'll sit down and I'll think about it," Wilshere said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"But my main concern at the moment is trying to keep Bournemouth in this league because no matter what happens next year, if I'm here if I'm not, if I'm at Arsenal – whatever – you know no one wants a relegation next to their name."

The England international has struggled for game time in recent seasons due to a spate of injuries, and only returned at the end of last season after a spell of over eight months on the sidelines. Arsenal had signed Mohamed Elneny last January and brought in Granit Xhaka during the summer transfer window making it a highly competitive midfield.

Wilshere was not guaranteed a starting spot at the Emirates Stadium and he needed regular game time to build match fitness. The midfielder and club mutually agreed on a season-long loan deal which has benefited him.

He has made 22 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League, completing the full 90 minutes on 13 occasions. But Wilshere has recently been dropped from the squad with Eddie Howe changing formation, but the midfielder is not fazed by the sudden omission as his thoughts lie firmly with helping the team whenever a chance is offered.

"I want to play every minute that's why I came here but I've always been a team player wherever I've been. I respect the manager's decision and the team have justified it so we'll see what happens next week.

"You don't want to be involved in a team that got relegated so that's what we're doing now, trying to put Bournemouth in a good position and at the end of the season I'll have a think about it," the Gunners midfielder added.