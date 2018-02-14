Jacob Zuma has announced he is resigning as president of South Africa, after he was ordered to do so by the African National Congress, which had given him a deadline of the end of Wednesday (14 February). "I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president with immediate effect. Even though I disagree with the decision of the ANC, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC," Zuma said in a live TV broadcast.

Zuma has been embroiled in scandals, including a rape trial, corruption charges tied to an arms deal, multi-million-rand upgrades to his private home with state money and his association with the Guptas, a business family accused of looting state enterprises and influencing Cabinet ministers for their own benefit.

IBTimes UK looks at the rise and fall of Jacob Zuma in pictures.