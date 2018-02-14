The rise and fall of South Africa's Jacob Zuma Getty Images
Jacob Zuma has announced he is resigning as president of South Africa, after he was ordered to do so by the African National Congress, which had given him a deadline of the end of Wednesday (14 February). "I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president with immediate effect. Even though I disagree with the decision of the ANC, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC," Zuma said in a live TV broadcast.
Zuma has been embroiled in scandals, including
a rape trial, corruption charges tied to an arms deal, multi-million-rand upgrades to his private home with state money and his association with the Guptas, a business family accused of looting state enterprises and influencing Cabinet ministers for their own benefit.
IBTimes UK looks at the rise and fall of Jacob Zuma in pictures.
20 December 1991: Cyril Ramaphosa, Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma attend the Convention for a Democratic South Africa in Johannesburg
Walter Dhladhla/AP
10 May 1994: South African President Nelson Mandela and Deputy President FW de Klerk hold their hands high as they address the huge crowd of people in front of the Union Building after Mandela's Inauguration ceremony
Juda Ngwenya/Reuters
21 December 1994: The six top leaders of the African National Congress gather for the press at the end of the ANC's 49th conference in Bloemfontein. From left: Treasurer General Arnold Stofile, Deputy Secretary General Sheryl Carolus, Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, President Nelson Mandela, Secretary General Cyril Ramaphosa and National Chairman Jacob Zuma
Patrick de Noirmont/Reuters
16 December 1997: South African President Nelson Mandela is flanked by his deputy Thabo Mbeki and ANC National Chairman Jacob Zuma at the ANC's 50th National Congress in Mmabatho, shortly before Mandela stepped down as ANC president, handing the reins to Mbeki
Walter Dhladhla/AP
19 December 1997: Jacob Zuma, newly-elected deputy president of the African National Congress, casts his vote at the party conference in Mafikeng
Reuters
25 June 1999: South African President Thabo Mbeki points jokingly to his deputy Jacob Zuma at a photo opportunity after Mbeki gave his first State of the Nation speech at the official re-opening of Parliament in Cape Town
Anna Zieminski/AFP
4 April 2004: South African President Thabo Mbeki is flanked by former President Nelson Mandela and Deputy President Jacob Zuma during an ANC elections campaign rally in Soweto
Juda Ngwenya/Reuters
23 April 2004: South African President Thabo Mbeki is congratulated by Jacob Zuma after being elected for a second term
Anna Zieminski/AFP
2 June 2005: Deputy President Jacob Zuma's financial adviser, South African businessman Schabir Shaik, addresses the media before leaving the Durban High Court after being convicted on charges of corruption
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
8 June 2005: Jacob Zuma, South African Deputy President, replies to a question at the parliament in Cape Town after a court sentenced a businessman with ties to Zuma to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption and bribery
Rodger Bosch/AFP
14 June 2005: South African President Thabo Mbeki speaks before a joint sitting of Parliament in Cape Town after sacking his corruption-tainted deputy. Jacob Zuma, who had been tipped to succeed him, was sacked after a court convicted a Durban businessman on charges of corruption and fraud for making payments to the deputy president and arranging a bribe from a French arms firm
Rodger Bosch/AFP
14 June 2005: Jacob Zuma arrives for a media conference at Tuynhuys, the Presidential Office in Cape Town, to make a statement and answer questions about his dismissal
Rodger Bosch/AFP
14 June 2005: Members of the ANC Youth Council take to the streets of Durban shouting 'Zuma for President' to protest against the decision taken by President Thabo Mbeki to sack Deputy President Jacob Zuma
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
29 June 2005: Former Deputy President Jacob Zuma waves to supporters after being formally charged with two counts of corruption by the Durban magistrate court
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
13 November 2005: Former Deputy President Jacob Zuma addresses an ANC Youth rally in the town of Esikhaweni, in his first public appearance after South African newspapers reported that he had raped a 31-year-old woman at his home in Forest Town, Gauteng. The alleged victim was an AIDS activist who was known to be HIV-positive. Zuma denied rape, claiming the sex was consensual
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
13 February 2006: A supporter of Jacob Zuma protests in front of the Johannesburg high court where the 63-year-old former deputy president was on trial over charges that he raped a 31-year-old HIV-positive AIDS activist at his house in Johannesburg on 2 November
Alexander Joe/AFP
8 May 2006: Jacob Zuma stands in the dock as he waits to hear the judgement in his trial for rape in the Johannesburg High Court. Zuma was charged with raping an HIV-positive woman at his Johannesburg home six months earlier, a charge he denied, testifying that he had unprotected, consensual sex with the woman
Jon Hrusa/AFP
6 May 2006: Former South African deputy president Jacob Zuma sits impassively in the dock as he is found not guilty of rape
Jon Hrusa/AFP
9 May 2006: One day after he was acquitted for rape, Jacob Zuma gives a radio interview in Johannesburg as he re-launched his bid for the presidency. He apologised to the nation for not using a condom and declared: 'I'm back!'
Alexander Joe/AFP
11 June 2006: South African President Thabo Mbeki and Former Deputy President Jacob Zuma shake hands during celebrations for the centenary of the Bambatha rebellion, which sowed the first seeds of black resistance
Gianluigi Guercia/AFP
22 September 2006: Former Deputy President Jacob Zuma gives a press conference in Johannesburg. He refused to say if he would pitch for President Thabo Mbeki's job following a court decision to scrap a corruption case against him
Alexander Joe/AFP
16 December 2007: ANC president Thabo Mbeki and deputy president Jacob Zuma attend the opening of African National Congress conference in Polokwane. Mbeki made a thinly-veiled swipe at his corruption-tainted challenger for his post as head of South Africa's ruling ANC party, urging them to pick an 'ethical leader'
Alexander Joe/AFP
18 December 2007: Jacob Zuma, newly-elected leader of the ANC, is congratulated by outgoing ANC President Thabo Mbeki in Polokwane. South African President Thabo Mbeki was humiliatingly toppled from the helm of the ANC by his arch rival Zuma, the man he sacked as deputy head of state two years earlier
Alexander Joe/AFP
19 April 2009: Supporters of African National Congress presidential favourite Jacob Zuma cheer at a campaign rally in Johannesburg
John Moore/Getty Images
19 April 2009: Former South African president Nelson Mandela, wearing a Zuma sweatshirt, makes a surprise appearance at an ANC election rally for Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg
Alexander Joe/AFP
9 May 2009: Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is sworn in as South Africa's fourth president since the end of the apartheid, as former President Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele look on. In his inauguration speech Mbeki vowed to follow Nelson Mandela's legacy of reconciliation
Alexander Joe/AFP
9 May 2009: Newly-installed South African President Jacob Zuma greets Nelson Mandela during Zuma's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria
Reuters
29 July 2009: Jacob Zuma congratulates South Africa's new police commissioner Bheki Cele, a close ally of the President, 18 months after the country's former top cop was put on special leave for alleged corruption
Alexander Joe/AFP
4 January 2010: South African President Jacob Zuma arrives for his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, at the village of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
11 July 2010: Fifa President Joseph S Blatter holds the World Cup trophy as he stands next to South African President Jacob Zuma during the final between Holland and Spain at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg
Carl Recine/Reuters
12 October 2012: South African President Jacob Zuma's private Nkandla residence. Zuma was lambasted for using public money to pay for costly and extensive renovations to the sprawling compound in his home state of KwaZulu-Natal
AFP
8 December 2013: Winnie Mandela and South African President Jacob Zuma chat at a service at Bryanston Methodist Church three days after Nelson Mandela died at the age of 95
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
10 December 2013: South African President Jacob Zuma is booed by sections of the crowd as he arrives at the First National Bank Stadium for the national memorial service for the Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
14 December 2013: South African President Jacob Zuma wipes his eyes while sitting between Winnie Mandela and Graca Machel during a send-off ceremony for the late Nelson Mandela at Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria
Yves Herman/Reuters
11 March 2015: South African president Jacob Zuma answers question at the parliament in Cape Town, as he was facing widespread criticism over alleged corruption surrounding his private estate, a national electricity crisis, rising unemployment and an ailing economy
Nic Bothma
23 October 2015: Protesters chant slogans as they burn Portaloos outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
11 February 2016: Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, leaves parliament with his party members as President Jacob Zuma attempts to give his State of the Nation address
Schalk van Zuydam
1 March 2016: Mmusi Maimane, leader of South African opposition party the Democratic Alliance speaks during a no-confidence debate in the National Assembly of the South African Parliament in Cape Town. Beleaguered South African President Jacob Zuma easily survived a no-confidence motion by 225 votes to 99, with 22 abstentions
Rodger Bosch/AFP
17 March 2016: South African president Jacob Zuma answers questions from Members of Parliament in Cape Town after shock revelations about the wealthy Gupta family's interference in government affairs. The admission by deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he was offered the top job in the treasury by the Gupta family caused outrage in a country already alarmed by a series of corruption scandals involving Zuma
David Harrison/AFP
31 March 2016: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane briefs the media after the South African Constitutional Court ruled that President Jacob Zuma flouted the constitution in using public funds to upgrade his private residence. The court delivered a damning verdict on Zuma's conduct after a swimming pool, chicken run, cattle enclosure and amphitheatre were built at his rural Nkandla homestead as so-called 'security' measures
Mujahid Safodien/AFP
13 September 2016: South African President Jacob Zuma answers questions at the South African Parliament in Cape Town. He claimed he had taken out a loan with the little-known VBS Bank to pay back 7.8 million rand (£474351) of public money spent refurbishing his private home. Details of the loan were kept secret, leading to further speculation
Rodger Bosch/AFP
2 November 2016: Protesters call for the removal of South African President Jacob Zuma outside court in Pretoria
Mike Hutchings/Reuters
9 February 2017: South African President Jacob Zuma takes the national salute, as he stands next to a statue of Nelson Mandela, during the opening ceremony of the State Of The Nation Address at the parliament in Cape Town. He deployed more than 440 soldiers to prevent a repeat of violent clashes outside parliament
Nic Bothma
9 February 2017: Security officials remove protesting members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town
Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
7 April 2017: Protesters call for Jacob Zuma to resign during a march in Johannesburg, one of many around the country, after a second ratings agency downgraded the country's debt to junk status. Zuma's sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan fanned public anger, divisions within the ruling ANC party and a sharp decline in investor confidence in the country
John Wessels/AFP
12 April 2017: A protester holds a placard reading 'Zap Zupta', referring to both Zuma and the Gupta Family during a march to Pretoria's Union Buildings, the official seat of government, on Zuma's 75th birthday
Marco Longari/AFP
8 August 2017: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion at Parliament in Cape Town
Mike Hutchings/Reuters
16 December 2017: Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela, hugs South African President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as they attend the 54th ANC National Conference in Johannesburg. Thousands of delegates from the ruling party gathered for a five-day meeting to elect their new leader in a divisive race seen as a pivotal moment in the country's post-apartheid history. The winner would be well placed to be the next president, but the ANC had lost much popularity since Nelson Mandela led it to power in the euphoric 1994 election that marked the end of white-minority rule
Mujahid Safodien/AFP
20 December 2017: Jacob Zuma listens to the closing speech of newly-elected African National Congress President Cyril Rampahosa on the final day of the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg
Gulshan Khan/AFP
6 February 2018: Jacob Zuma leaves Tuynhuys, the office of the Presidency in Cape Town, after the announcement that his State of the Nation address had been postponed
Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
7 February 2018: South African President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, are pictured smiling together during a Cabinet Committee meeting in Cape Town
GCIS/Reuters
11 February 2018: Cyril Ramaphosa, newly-elected president of the ANC, attends a rally at the same spot in Cape Town where – exactly 28 years earlier – Nelson Mandela had first addressed South Africans after being released from 27 years in jail
Rodger Bosch/AFP
14 February 2018: Police close off the roads around the home of the Gupta family in Johannesburg
James Oatway/Reuters
14 February 2018: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures during an interview in Pretoria
Reuters