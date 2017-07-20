Jagraj Singh, the charismatic Sikh who founded the Everythings 13 Sikh mission and the 'Basics of Sikhi' Youtube channel, has died from cancer today (20 July). Singh enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence and became one of the international Sikh community's most influential figures in recent years.

Brit Singh attended secondary school in Hounslow, west London, before going to Oxford University and then becoming a British Army Officer. Online records suggest he was around 38.

After leaving the army, he moved into the finance sector, where he continued to work alongside his religious endeavours.

In 2012, he founded Everythings 13: an ambitious project to advance the Sikh religion globally through English-language literature and events.

The most successful project launched by the organisation was the Basics of Sikhi Youtube channel, which saw the articulate and natural Singh out on the streets of London and beyond spreading the word of the Sikh Gurus.

Facebook users queued up to pay tribute to Singh, who led something of a revival for young Sikhs growing up in the English-speaking world, keen to connect with their faith.

" He planted a seed... it's up to us to continue to water it so the tree of Sikhi grows may WAHEGURU bless his departed soul and give his family the strength they need... Very very sad," said Jit Panesar.

Singh's work was acknowledged by Sikh leaders around the world and also by the British government, who awarded Everythings 13 with a Points of Light award community award.

In a personal letter to Singh, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "Your important work is doing much to positively engage both young Sikhs and the wider community with your faith. You are inspiring those of all faiths and none to make a difference with their lives."

He was diagnosed with stage-four inoperable cancer of the liver in December last year.

In a statement shortly after his diagnosis, he said: "Only SatGuru Ji can give or take life away and they are never wrong, only perfect. In all the Seva that Guru Ji allowed me to do of his beautiful Panth, I've made many mistakes and I ask forgiveness from the Sangat.

"If the Guru's message has touched you and you feel it's the truth, I urge you to follow that truth and become a GurSikh as none of us knows how long we have left. Please do Ardaas that Guru Ji gives me a place in his Charan and keeps my family and the Panth in Chardi-Kala. May the Panth flourish, even if I am finished, this is pure joy for me."