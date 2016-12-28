Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in a new goalkeeper to Anfield in January and has advised him to complete Joe Hart's signing.

The England international has been at Manchester City since 2006 and his position at the Etihad became uncertain after Pep Guardiola took charge at the club. Hart was not the first choice keeper for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, which forced him to join Torino on loan late in the last summer transfer window.

Klopp signed Loris Karius from Mainz to provide competition for Simon Mignolet. Both the goalkeepers at the Merseyside club have struggled with the Belgium international's error allowing Stoke City to open the scoring in Liverpool's latest 4-1 win over the Potters.

According to the Express, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Hart, who is valued at £10m ($12.3m). Antonio Conte is targeting the player if Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid. Carragher believes the English stopper can solve the Reds' goalkeeping woes and their chances of winning the title this season can be boosted, if they manage to secure his signature.

"If someone said to me: 'The window's open, you can get Joe Hart', you do it," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool have got a goalkeeping problem, it's not just one individual. The reason Loris Karius was brought in is because Jurgen Klopp didn't think Simon Mignolet was good enough - he's now gone back to him..

"Yes, you can say it's poor defensively but at times you want your keeper to bail you out when you make mistakes - that's what he's there for.

"I'm a centre-back myself and you don't play a game without making mistakes and that's where your keeper comes into it."

"If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance that Liverpool have got at the moment - it may be different next year with European football coming in, managers have come into this country now with another year's experience.

"Antonio Conte's flying but you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have.

"Jurgen Klopp's net spend - he's virtually spent nothing since he's come in so he's done a remarkable job. But in the position Liverpool are in, if they get a chance, they get a goalkeeper. They want Premier League titles."