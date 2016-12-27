Lucas Leiva's exit could be Liverpool's first January transfer activity with Inter Milan keen to sign the midfielder on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Guardian says the Reds are ready to let the Brazilian midfielder leave the club on a temporary basis when the window opens on 1 January. Inter are keen on signing a midfielder and pinpointed Lucas, who has struggled for game time under Jurgen Klopp, as the player they want to take to the San Siro.

The Merseyside club will not stand in the way of the midfielder, who has been at Anfield since 2007, but has fallen down the pecking order in the running for a regular place in the starting XI. He has made just three Premier League starts this campaign, while making 11 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has been used in central defence this season, but has Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan ahead of him, while Klopp has plenty of options in midfield with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Kevin Stewart preferred for the deep lying midfielder's role ahead of the Brazilian.

Inter are currently in the seventh place in the Serie A but have shown improvement since the arrival of Stefano Piolo, who took over after the club, parted ways with Frank de Boer. The Italian outfit have cast a wide net in their search for a midfielder with Chelsea's John Obi Mikel, Marseille's Lass Diarra and Wolfsburg's Luis Gustavo among others also on their radar.

Klopp, meanwhile, has indicated that Liverpool will add to the squad during the January transfer window, only if it makes sense and is feasible. The German coach also made it clear that he wants to sign players who are keen on developing their game further and not coming for the wages on offer.