Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has once and for all quashed speculation linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium, following stories both Everton and Manchester United were interested in acquiring the England international this month.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a fine return to form during the 2017-18 campaign, scoring 11 goals in all competitions for Claude Puel's Foxes.

Having recaptured his best, Vardy was mentioned as a possible target for either Everton or United, both of whom have been searching for additional firepower during the January transfer window.

But the ex-Fleetwood Town forward insisted to Sky Sports: "It doesn't affect me. You just take it with a pinch of salt, it's just rumours. Someone has started it off or someone has thrown a few pound on you at a local bookies, that is what gets it all starting. I am here at Leicester, concentrating on Leicester until Leicester tell me otherwise. Yes [I am staying], I'm here."

United first emerged as possible suitors for Vardy as they ramped up attempts to add to their strike-force but soon pulled out of the race after being quoted an "extraordinary" £75m to complete the deal (Leicester Mercury).

Ed Woodward, United executive vice-chairman, already had concerns over the deal given Vardy's lack of resale value.

Jose Mourinhio's side were also linked with West Ham United's Javier Hernandez, but eventually signed Alexis Sanchez as part of a swap move that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

Everton, meanwhile, emerged as a candidate to sign Vardy last week, with manager Sam Allardyce keen to link up with a player he has long admired from afar.

But having already bolstered their forward line with Turkey international Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott from Arsenal, the Merseysiders quickly ceased their interest.

Vardy was fleetingly linked with a move to Chelsea after 'liking' a comment regarding the Premier League champions on Instagram, while Antonio Conte was forced to deny the club having any interest in the player two years ago.

This January window is not the first time Vardy's future has been in the balance. After Leicester marched remarkably to the title in the 2015-16 campaign he was close to moving to Arsenal, before signing a new four-year contract prior to the European Championships.