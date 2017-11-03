A Japanese whaling group has returned after capturing 35 minke whales, which is reportedly short of the actual target set for the season. The marine mammals were caught for research purposes, according to Japan's fisheries ministry.

In the past, Japan's whaling practice has come under strong criticism from environmentalists who claim that almost all of the captured whales end up on diners' plates. Earlier in 2014, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ruled that Japan's whale hunting programmes are anything but scientific.

Research is one of the exceptions under which whaling is allowed by international regulations. Environmentalists have accused Japan of using this loophole to hunt whales that end up on dinner plates rather than in research laboratories.

The practice has also evoked sharp condemnation from countries like New Zealand and Australia, which called the whaling "deeply disappointing".

During the latest expedition, the unnamed whaling group captured 22 males and 13 males with the approval of the Japanese fisheries ministry. The whaling expedition was conducted in coastal waters off Hokkaido during September and October.

"We were able to grasp the distribution patterns (of the whales) in waters around Hokkaido in detail," said an official from the group, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency. The Fukuoka-based whaling promotion group originally planned to catch 77 minke whales in the marine trip.

The captured whales will be studied for their stomach contents and body lengths, and the results will give further insights about whether resume commercial whaling practices can be resumes in the future.