The uncle of 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester has been charged with her murder after the young girl tragically died suffering multiple serious injuries.

Jasmine was found seriously injured at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton just before 1am on Friday (9 February) after a neighbour called police.

She was taken to hospital but died that afternoon with her family at her side. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Sunday to determine her cause of death.

Jasmine's 51-year-old unemployed uncle, Delroy Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, was charged with her murder on Saturday night and has been remanded in custody to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins, leading the investigation with the West Midlands Police Homicide Team, said: "We are continuing to support Jasmine's family at this truly tragic time. The family have asked for privacy and we really hope everyone can respect that wish.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, but if anyone has information please get in contact with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 20WV/32155Q/18.