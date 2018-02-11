The father of eight-year-old Mylee Billingham, who died after being stabbed in the chest last month, has been charged with her murder.

William Billingham, known as Bill, was also charged on Saturday night (10 February) with making threats to kill.

Mylee was found with knife wounds at her father's house in Brownhills, Walsall three weeks earlier at around 9.15pm on Saturday 20 January. She was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries but she tragically died shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination on 22 January revealed Mylee died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Billingham, aged 54 and unemployed, was also injured in the incident, after which he was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. He was discharged on Friday (9 February) and taken into police custody to be interviewed.

He has now been remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday. Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Billingham is the brother of SAS Who Dares Wins trainer Mark Billingham, who released a statement shortly after the incident took place. He said: "Please respect my family's privacy. There will be no further comment at this time."

Mark spent 27 years in the SAS and received an MBE for leading a mission in Iraq to rescue a British hostage. He has also spent time as a celebrity bodyguard, including to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.