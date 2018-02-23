Jennifer Aniston has made her first appearance since announcing her split from her husband of two years Justin Theroux. According to reports, the Friends actor looked "sad" and heartbroken.

Daily Mail has obtained pictures of Aniston apparently looking glum while leaving the TCL Chinese Theater on Wednesday night (21 January) where the premiere of her friend Jason Bateman's movie, Game Night, was being held.

The actress wore all black for the premiere event, bracing the evening chill in a long black coat and scarf. She paired it with Saint Laurent high heels. She left her signature blonde hair long and straight and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

The veteran star accessorised her look with a designer black leather clutch and a pair of eyeglasses. Aniston is seen walking into a parking garage with two other women and hopping into a pick-up vehicle quickly, presumably to avoid drawing any attention to herself.

This comes after the Hollywood A-lister released a joint statement along with Theroux on 15 February confirming they have officially separated after seven years together. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement read.

According to a report in People Magazine, the 49-year-old actress is "sad and disappointed" that her marriage to Justin Theroux didn't work out. "She didn't expect to be single again," a source close to the actress claimed in the magazine's new cover story.

The actress is reportedly not looking forward to dating again in the near future. "She isn't a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant. She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now," the insider claimed.

"But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers."

The We're The Millers actress, however, "seems okay" in the wake of the split, according to the source. "She has an amazing life that she loves and is very grateful for. Jen would be the first one to say that she is a lucky girl."