A Thai woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw her newborn baby from her 17th floor apartment in Pattaya, Thailand. Police said Netchanok Nokyungtong committed the crime because she was heartbroken after a breakup.

The 20-year-old told police she was devastated due to the fact that her married lover, 40, abandoned her after learning about her pregnancy and returned to his family in South Korea. She reportedly gave birth to the baby boy all alone after going into labour on Tuesday afternoon (7 November).

However, soon after delivering the boy, she wrapped the newborn baby in a plastic bag and threw him from her bedroom window. The horrific scene was witnessed by a man who told police that he saw something falling from the 17th floor flat from his fourth floor apartment before the object hit the ground at around 5pm local time (10am GMT), the Daily Mail reported.

The man immediately called the police, who later found the baby boy's body with his heart not beating and umbilical cord still attached. After checking CCTV footage, police arrested the woman, who admitted to throwing the baby.

Police Colonel Apichai Khemphet said that since Nokyungtong admitted to the crime, she will soon be prosecuted after all the evidence has been gathered.

"Miss Netchanok Nokyungtong gave birth in the bathroom where blood was found on the floor. She said she was shocked and not ready for the birth. The boyfriend is a married foreigner from South Korea who did not want to stay with her. She was heartbroken because he returned to his family," Khemphet said.

The woman had reportedly been in a relationship with the South Korean man, named Kim, for two years. However, Kim ditched her after coming to know about the pregnancy and returned back to his family, leaving her all alone.

Khemphet said, "This is a very brutal crime, the baby was born in a healthy condition and the mother is not grieving for what has happened. Her boyfriend had left and tried to tell her to abort the baby. She also said she did not have money to support the child."

The police colonel added that the woman has now been taken to hospital to be checked, but will stay in police custody and be prosecuted.