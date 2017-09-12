LucasFilm has announced that Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams will return to write and direct the final instalment in the trilogy he kick off in 2015. The news follows the departure of Colin Trevorrow last week over creative differences.

"With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio , whose work includes Oscar-winner Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and upcoming superhero team-up Justice League.

The Force Awakens follow-up The Last Jedi is set to release in December. The sequel has been written and directed by cult favourite Rian Johnson, who was favourite to take over from Trevorrow when the news broke.

In a statement announcing the departure of Jurassic World director Trevorrow, LucasFilm said: "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ.

"We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

Star Wars: Episode 9 is set for release in May 2019. The change in director has been quick enough that a delay is unlikely.