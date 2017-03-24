Joel Campbell has confirmed that he will rejoin Arsenal once his season-long loan deal with Sporting Lisbon concludes in the summer.

The Portuguese club did not include an option to buy the Costa Rica striker on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign and have given no indication thus far that they are interested in a more permanent solution.

Campbell admitted that he requested the loan move away from Arsenal last summer after struggling to nail down a regular place in the starting XI during the previous campaign. He has completed just one full season – during the 2015/16 campaign - and the first half of the 2014/15 campaign with the Gunners since joining the club in 2011 with the rest of the time being spent away on loan. He has made 23 appearances in the Premier League, but completed the full 90 minutes just once.

The 24-year-old has failed to impress during his time with Sporting managing just four goals in his 25 appearances so far this campaign. He has not featured regularly in recent weeks and is hopeful of more game time once he returns from international duty with Costa Rica.

"There is no purchase option. I have to fulfill my loan to Sporting in the best way and then return to Arsenal," Campbell told Portuguese publication A Bola.

"I have given my best, sometimes I do not play, but football is like that. But I hope that when I return I can play again," the Costa Rican forward added.

Campbell has 15 months remaining on his current deal with an extension looking unlikely at the moment. The former Deportivo Saprissa forward has failed to break into the senior setup in a convincing manner and it is likely Arsenal could look to offload him on a permanent basis in the summer.