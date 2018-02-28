Arsenal striker Joel Campbell wants a permanent switch to Real Betis once his loan deal comes to an end in the summer.

The Gunners forward joined the La Liga outfit at the start of the current campaign on a season-long loan, which is his second stint at the club. However, he has made just three appearances in the league so far this season due to injury.

The Costa Rica international had spent time on loan with Betis earlier during the 2012/13 campaign, but this time around, it has not been as fruitful. The last of Campbell's three appearances came on 30 October last year after which he has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Betis were considering terminating his loan spell in January but have kept him on their books, and he has since returned to full fitness and is training with the first team. However, manager Quique Setién is yet to include him in the matchday squad since his return.

Campbell, though, is not willing to give up and made it clear that he is ready to work hard on his fitness and be ready when the manager decides to give him an opportunity.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer and both parties are said to be keen to end their seven-year association.

The Costa Rican's current stint at Betis is his sixth loan spell since joining Arsenal in 2011, having played just one season for the north London club. And he is keen to make Betis his permanent home once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

However, he will need to play regularly in order to convince the Spanish club – who are currently in eighth place in the La Liga table and just five points shy of Valencia in fifth – to add him to their books on a permanent deal.

"I'm fine, it's the decision of the coach as to whether or not I'm included in the squad," Campbell told Radio Marca Sevilla, as quoted by Football Espana.

"I'm training with all my teammates and at the same level, so if Setien likes what he sees in training, then maybe I will be in the squad. I have not played for a long time and I must go step-by-step, to keep working hard and not to become frustrated," he added.

"My idea is to stay here for many years but those decisions are not mine. I have been lucky enough to enjoy lots of different clubs and leagues but I like it here.

"We want to remain as high as possible in the table and aim for a European spot – we are a great club who deserve to be at that level," the Costa Rican said. "We must keep working with the coach's philosophy and aim to keep improving, but I believe we are on the right path."