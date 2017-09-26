Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles has admitted his days at Goodison Park are numbered having decided against signing a new deal.

Robles, 27, was recruited by Roberto Martinez from Atletico Madrid in 2013 having already played under the Spanish boss during a previous spell on loan at Wigan.

However, his future at Everton has come under question since the arrival of Ronald Koeman with his current contract at Goodison Park due to expire at the end of the current season.

The Dutch boss signed Marteen Stekelenburg to fight with the Spaniard for the number one role last season and decided to bolster the position further in the summer by bringing in Jordan Pickford from Sunderland in a deal worth £25m plus add-ons.

Pickford has established himself as the new Everton's number one in the opening part of the season with Stekelenburg serving as his back-up, making one appearance in the Europa League and another one in the recent 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the EFL Cup.

Robles will try to turnaround the situation in the coming months but the Spaniard admitted that he will eventually leave Everton either in January or in the summer as a free-agent.

"I am in my last year of my contract at Everton and this will surely be my last season at Everton because I made the decision not to renew," Robles said to Cadena Ser.

"It's been a complicated season but this is football. These situations happen. You have to be calm, keep fighting and wait for the opportunity. It is not easy but I have to be patient."

Questioned whether he would even consider moving somewhere else during the coming January transfer window, the Spaniard replied: "My target from now to January is to fight for the manager to give me an opportunity [to play]. If this is not the case, we will have to sit down on 1 January and assess the options."

"If there are offers from Spain it might be interesting to return. The Premier League is also a very nice league. I love it. In January we will have time to discuss that but now I have to be focused on working to convince the boss to give me a chance."