Johanna Konta produced a dominant display in her straight sets victory against Agnieszka Radwanska to win the Sydney International. The Briton, who now moves up to ninth in the world rankings, made light work of her Polish counterpart to win 6-4, 6-2.

Konta broke world number three Radwanska in the third game of the opening set and managed to power through the second as she surged to only the second WTA title of her career. The 25-year-old's victory will serve as a welcome confidence boost ahead of the Australian Open.

The match also serves as revenge for Konta over Radwanska, who beat her in the China Open final in October last year. The British number one hit seven aces during the final and adds the Sydney International to the Stanford Classic she won in July last year.

The Sydney-born star's impressive 82-minute display at the Olympic Tennis Centre will come as a warning to her rivals and could also provide a springboard for her to win her first grand slam title. Konta reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year but looks in good shape to improve upon that showing this time around.

"I was born here so this is a very special moment for me." Konta told BT Sport, reported by ITV. There was also reason to celebrate for Great Britain's number three Dan Evans, who beat Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance into the men's final. Evans, who has never reached an ATP final before, will face sixth seed Gilles Muller.