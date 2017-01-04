Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to complete two signings in January. The Reds signed Luis Suarez during the mid-season transfer window in 2011 and the Anfield favourite believes the Reds could find another quality player this month.

The Merseyside club added Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge in January 2013 and the duo have been the star players for the club. Suarez went on to become a key player for the Reds before completing a switch to Barcelona in 2014.

Klopp confirmed the injury to Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's win over Manchester City. James Milner and Sturridge have also joined the injury list following their 2-2 draw to Sunderland. Aldridge believes his former club should bring in reinforcements to boost their chances of winning the title this term.

"One or two new faces could really help us in the second half of the season. It's not the best time to buy and you can pay over the odds in January but the signing of Luis Suarez in 2011 shows that you can find gems at this time of the year," Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

"But Klopp isn't the kind of manager who would just go and spend money for the sake of it. They will have to be the right players for the coming years, not just the next five months.

"Will Liverpool buy this month? It will all come down to whether the players Jurgen Klopp wants are available.

"The transfer window has opened at a time when we've started to pick up injuries. Having lost Jordan Henderson against Man City, we then saw James Milner and Daniel Sturridge limp off at Sunderland. On top of that we'll have to cope without Sadio Mane for the next month due to the Africa Cup of Nations."

Klopp advised to keep Lucas

Meanwhile, Lucas Leiva's future at Liverpool remains uncertain as he is linked with a move to Inter Milan. Aldridge has advised Klopp to not let the Brazilian leave Anfield until the end of the season.

"There's been a lot of talk about Lucas Leiva's future at Liverpool but I hope he stays put for the rest of the season. What he's done for the club over the past 10 years has been phenomenal. He's been a great servant," he explained.

"Inter Milan want him and it's a tough one for the manager and the player. He loves it here, his family are settled and he does a lot for the community but he wants to play football.

"With the injuries we've got, I think we'll need him over the coming weeks. With his experience and the fact that he can cover two positions, I still believe he's important to us. Hopefully there will be enough football to keep him happy and keep him at Anfield until May."