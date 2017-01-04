Liverpool are in no mood in allowing Kevin Stewart leave Anfield in the January transfer window, despite the midfielder attracting interest from five English clubs.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 23-year-old is wanted by the Premier League duo of Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion. In addition to this, Championship clubs, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also looking at the option of signing him, who is valued around £12m ($14.7m).

Stewart came up through the ranks of Tottenham Hotspur's youth set up and failed to break into the first squad, which saw him make a switch to the Merseyside club in 2014. However, he failed to make his way into the squad and spent time at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town on loan.

In January 2016, the midfielder made his first start for Liverpool in the third round FA Cup draw against Exeter City. He went on to make 18 first appearances for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp looks at him as a perfect squad player.

His efforts on the pitch and in the training were rewarded by a new five-year deal in November. Despite firm interest from several clubs from the Premier League and the lower leagues, the Anfield outfit are not willing to part ways with the in-demand midfielder.

Stewart is yet to start in the Premier League this season and has only two starts to his name, which came in the EFL Cup. Lack of playing time under Klopp has seen him being linked with a move away from his current employer.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager eyes the player as a backup to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The Reds star is struggling with a heel issue and Klopp admitted that he has Stewart as one of the options in the holding midfield role.