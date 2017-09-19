Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in two new central defenders to Anfield in the next 12 months.

The Reds have dropped points against Watford and Burnely in the Premier League and in the Champions League when they faced Sevilla at home. In addition to this, they suffered a 5-0 crushing defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad in the league.

Klopp and the Merseyside club were chasing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window. The Dutchman handed in a transfer request to leave his employers, but the Saints were for firm on not letting the centre-back leave the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager stressed that Liverpool's defensive situation would not have improved if they had signed a central defender in the summer – referring to the failed pursuit of Van Dijk.

Aldridge claims Liverpool lack leaders in their back four and has advised his former club to complete the signing of two new centre-backs within the next one year.

"Managers live and die by their decisions. There was some anger from the fans after Saturday [1-1 draw against Burnely] and I think it was because the supporters have seen it all before," Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

"They saw us giving points away at Watford and again on Saturday, while other teams are banging them in, and they're thinking 'this should have been sorted'."

"They know they probably need two centre-backs, not one, over the coming 12 months unless Joe Gomez goes in there and is given a chance. We're struggling centre-half wise.

"Then you've got the full-back situation, it's a unit, you've all got to be on a level and communicate. Everybody knows we've got no leaders at the back and I think that's where the frustrations are coming out for the fans."