Danny Ings could make his much awaited first-team return when Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium for the first game of their double header against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (19 September). They play the Foxes again in the Premier League in four days time at the same venue.

The former Burnley striker has been plagued by severe knee injuries since joining Liverpool in 2015 and has made just 11 appearances for the Reds first-team thus far. He is currently on his way back from the second of his knee injuries sustained in October last year and has thus far played four times for the Liverpool Under-23 side.

Ings suffered an injury scare during a recent reserves fixture against the Manchester City U23 side, but he has since recovered and begun training with the first-team. According to the Liverpool Echo, the clearest indication that he could be involved with the first-team on Tuesday was provided after he was left out of the club's U23 clash against West Ham United on Monday.

The 25-year-old striker trained with the rest of the first-team during the week and could be part of the travelling squad for the League Cup game against the Foxes. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that fringe players Marko Grujic, Jon Flanagan and summer arrival Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will start the game, while Ings could take his place on the bench.

Meanwhile, the German coach also gave positive updates on his two long-term injury absentees Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne. The former was initially ruled out for two months with a thigh injury, but the timeline is now indefinite. The latter is expected to be out until December with a back injury.

Klopp remains optimistic about their recovery process, but will not be able to call on them in the near future. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have ably deputised for Clyne at right-back, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are filling the void created by Lallana's injury absence.

"Clyney had the third or fourth run outside yesterday, not the highest intensity but a big step and he coped well so far with this," Klopp told reporters at Melwood, as quoted on Liverpool's official site.

"Adam is close to going outside and running. For the next step, I'll give you another update in the next press conference!" the Reds manager added.