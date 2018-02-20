WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares does not care about the current dispute surrounding the date of his proposed fight with current pound-for-pound contender Vasyl Lomachenko.

Following the successful defence of his WBO junior lightweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux, Lomachenko set his sights on moving up to 135 pounds to face Linares.

Earlier this month, "Hi Tech" claimed the contract for the bout was close to being finalised with the venue set for New York's Madison Square Garden.

However, a recent dispute arose as while Lomachenko's promoters in Top Rank want to stage the fight on ESPN for 12 May, Linares' promoters in Golden Boy have a conflict as they don't want the fight to clash with the replay of the Canelo vs Golovkin II rematch.

The two middleweights will battle in a highly-anticipated rematch on 5 May and the replay, which usually receives high ratings, is set to air on HBO on the same 12 May date as the proposed Linares vs Lomachenko fight.

With the date threatening to scupper a dream fight, Linares, already frustrated at the issue, has come out and urged everyone involved to settle the matter.

"I do not care about television, I care about the fight," Linares said, as per BoxingScene. "There is talk of a date, on May 12 in New York. It's a dream to fight at Madison Square Garden.

"The main detail is the date of the fight and the television network. Lomachenko wants it, I want it and the promoters want it - the problem is the day."

Another reason why the Venezuelan wants the fight is the opportunity to beat one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world as he is confident of inflicting just the second defeat of Lomachenko's career.

"It's about the opportunity and how you are physically and mentally ready," Linares added. "I love fighting with lefties, they do not frustrate me.

"I am confident in defeating him. I have already beaten lefties. Why not this time?"