Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted defender Marcos Rojo is doubtful to face Liverpool for the Premier League clash on 15 January. The Argentine international was withdrawn early in the Red Devil's FA Cup match against Reading, which United won 4-0 at home.

Following the FA Cup win, the Portuguese tactician confirmed the versatile defender suffered a muscle injury that saw him miss the English League Cup semi-final clash against Hull City. The first leg at Old Trafford saw the hosts beat the Tigers 2-0, courtesy to second half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

"I don't know [if Rojo will be fit]. Marcos has a muscular problem, not big. I'm not saying he's not ready to play, I'm saying that I have my doubts," Mourinho told United's official website.

Phil Jones replaced Rojo against Jaap Stam's side and partnered with Chris Smalling in the heart of the back four. The duo continued in the same position in their latest win over Hull City.

Mourinho is already without the services of Eric Bailly as the Red Devils' last summer signing is on international duty with Ivory Coast at the 2017 African Cup of Nations. Rojo's failure to be fit for Liverpool clash could see him deploy Jones and Smalling in the starting lineup against the Reds.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed United's first leg win over Hull City due to illness. The former Swedish international's absence saw Mourinho deploy Marcus Rashford to lead his side's attack in the EFL Cup.

There were concerns whether the Red Devils' leading goal scorer will be fit to face Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday. However, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has played down any fears after suggesting the striker will be recover on time for Liverpool tie.

"Zlatan is ill so I think no problem, I think he will be fine [for Liverpool game]," United manager said.