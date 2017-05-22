Manchester United manager says he knows exactly which team he will pick for Wednesday's (24 May) Europa League final against Ajax.

The United boss made seven changes to his side for the final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace with Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop all making their full senior debuts for the club in a 2-0 win.

Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford were all given the afternoon off. Paul Pogba, who recently returned to the club from compassionate leave following the death of his father, and Jesse Lingard both started against Sam Allardyce's side but were replaced before the half-time whistle.

Those changes would indicate both Pogba and Lingard are in line to start in Stockholm on Wednesday, as United attempt to win the Europa League for the first time in the club's history.

Mourinho appeared in a hurry to get home after the comfortable win over Palace, speaking to MUTV for less than 15 seconds. The United boss told the club's official channel he knows which side he will select, but stopped short of revealing anything else.

"Don't ask me too many things because now I am in the final. Let me go home, I am in the final now." When asked if he knows his team for Wednesday's final in the Swedish capital, he added: "I know, but let me go, I am in the final now."

Mourinho's interview with MUTV somehow managed to last longer than his post-match press conference. The United boss was greeted by a near-empty press room post-match with just two reporters in attendance. Neither had a question for him, prompting an exit after just 10 seconds.

Mourinho has already confirmed Sergio Romero will be selected ahead of David de Gea on Wednesday, with Chris Smalling also expected to start after being left out against Palace to recover from a minor injury.

United are waiting to learn if Marouane Fellaini has recovered from a hamstring injury but Valencia, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan and Rashford are all expected to come into the side after sitting out of Sunday's win.