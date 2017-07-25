Jose Mourinho would ideally like to add a midfielder and a winger to his Manchester United squad before the end of the summer transfer window, although has reiterated that he will probably have to make do with only one more new signing before 31 August.

The Red Devils have thus far added two new faces to a squad that claimed three trophies during the Portuguese's maiden campaign in charge. Swedish defender Victor Lindelof arrived from Benfica, while prolific striker Romelu Lukaku swapped Everton for Old Trafford for an initial fee of £75m ($97.7m).

Mourinho was known to be targeting four high-profile arrivals in a bid to strengthen United's spine ahead of a Premier League title challenge, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward charged with making those deals happen having apparently been in possession of his manager's wishlist since March.

Mourinho has toned down his expectations over recent weeks, admitting that one more transfer may have to suffice in a difficult market in which many clubs are paying massively inflated prices.

Speaking again during a press conference held in advance of United's final US tour fixture against Barcelona in Maryland on Wednesday night (26 July), he profiled exactly the type of players he is still hoping to sign.

"I am happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players," he told reporters. "One player would be a midfield player that would give me more options and more balance to the team. Another one would be an attacking player - especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options.

"I never speak about players who belong to other teams. I don't like it if a manager comes out and says he likes one of my players. That is not correct. So I would like two more players but probably I get only one."

Heaping more pressure on Woodward after being asked for an update, he added: "I don't know. Ed Woodward is in control. He did Lindelof and Lukaku. He knows that I would like two more players but he also knows that I have balance, I understand the situation, I understand the market and if my club is not able to do two players and just one then I will accept that as a consequence of the market now.

"Our relationship is good and I just wait for good news. For me, good news is to have the players, or in this case maybe just the player, as soon as possible to work together with the team as that is important. But I am calm, I like my players, I like my squad, I trust them so I am calm and that is all."