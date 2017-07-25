Manchester United have been told they can sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer if they allow Anthony Martial to join the Italian club on loan as part of the deal, latest reports suggest.

Jose Mourinho is still hopeful of making a further two signings this summer with a defensive midfielder and a winger understood to be the two positions he wishes to strengthen. Croatia international Perisic has emerged as the United's preferred choice to fill the wide role, but Inter are not willing to let the player go for less than £49m – an offer United are not prepared to match.

But according to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have offered a compromise. They are willing to drop their asking price to £44.6m – providing they can take Martial to the San Siro on loan with the option to buy him outright next summer.

After his breakout campaign under Louis van Gaal, Martial struggled to replicate that form during a difficult second season at Old Trafford under Mourinho last term, where he was limited to just 18 starting appearances in the Premier League.

The France international provided a telling reminder of what he is capable of however in Sunday's pre-season victory over Real Madrid, bewildering Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric with a sublime run in from the left before teeing up Jesse Lingard for a tap in.

Mourinho however expects more consistency from the young France international. "Obviously we want more consistency in his talent. I think today was positive for him, that is why I left him for 90 minutes on the pitch," said after the pre-season win.

"He was enjoying it, he was trying new things, and it is important in these friendly matches to try new things, which he did. That is important for his confidence."

But in Perisic, Mourinho has his eye on a more orthodox wide player than what he currently has at his disposal. Inter are in China as part of their pre-season campaign with manager Luciano Spalletti suggesting the 28-year-old could still join United if "a certain kind of offer" is made.

"From my point of view, it's very simple: Ivan's an important player for me, after that you have to ask him how he's dealing with the interest from Manchester United," Spalletti said during a press conference on Sunday.

"I'd say it's positive, meaning the player is strong, but at the same time, there are directors with whom he signed a contract that he must respect."

"After that, if Inter were to accept a certain kind of offer, we'd get an equally important player to replace him. Still, for now things are going well."