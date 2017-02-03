Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign two forwards in the summer transfer window, with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann one of the names the Portuguese coach is hoping to recruit.

Sources told ESPN that Mourinho has concerns over the ability of his current forwards at Old Trafford, after seeing his side score just 33 goals in 23 league games this season.

While the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is confident of landing Griezmann for a potential world-record transfer fee, he has reportedly instructed United scouts to find another proven goalscorer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a success at OId Trafford since his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, netting 14 goals in 22 league appearances.

However, United's other three strikers – Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – only have seven league goals between them.

United denied reports that they had reached an agreement in principle to sign Griezmann from Atletico on 2 February, according to the Independent.

Citing sources at Old Trafford, Yahoo Sport had reported United had the "basis of an agreement in place" to sign the France international in a deal that is likely to go close to breaking the world record £89m ($113m) the Red Devils paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

Mourinho revealed this week that he had already started to make plans for the summer transfer window.

"I know what I want, so there is no point in me speaking about the next transfer window when we have so many matches to play, so much to fight for, so many good players to work with," he was quoted as saying by Goal.

"If you ask me 'do I know what I want for the next transfer window?' yes I know. Is it possible to get? I'll try, always, to be realistic."