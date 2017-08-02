Former Manchester United midfielder Jesper Blomqvist has been impressed by the way Jose Mourinho has shaped his squad at Old Trafford but thinks the Portuguese coach may still need to make one or two additions to his team between now and the end of the transfer window.

United have signed Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer, and Mourinho is still hoping to recruit a creative attacker in order to round off his transfer business. Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic is believed to be Mourinho's top attacking target, but the Red Devils are reluctant to pay the £48.5m asking price for the Croatia international.

Blomqvist, who spent three years at United between 1998 and 2001, thinks his former club have done really well in the transfer market so far but may need to add "one or two pieces" to the set-up at Old Trafford in order to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Swede also touched upon United's capture of Matic after he completed his £40m move from Chelsea on Monday (31 July).

"I think they've done really well and I think [Jose] Mourinho has shaped the squad in the way he wants, maybe missing one or two pieces," Blomqvist told Sky Sports. "I think they're in a good position compared to others team but the transfer window is still open so it's still early doors.

"I think there's a little bit left to come out of the transfer window and then we'll know. If United can find more consistency they will be up there."

On the subject of Matic, Blomqvist said: "I must say I really like the way he [Matic] plays and I think he was really good last year so I'm happy that he has signed for Manchester United."

Matic's arrival has quelled the need for a holding midfielder, but that has not stopped United from scouring the market for another potential option for the engine room. The Red Devils are believed to have submitted an enquiry for Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker, who is valued at around £31m by the Belgian giants.