Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has warned Romelu Lukaku that he can't get away with "mediocre" performances at Old Trafford and says he will have to show that he is capable of dealing with the pressure of being the focal point for the Red Devils.

Lukaku, 24, joined United from Everton in a deal that could be worth £90m last month and will be charged with leading Jose Mourinho's side to the Premier League title this season.

Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles with United before spending a couple of years as part of the backroom staff, is certain the Belgium international will have no issue finding the back of the net at Old Trafford but says Lukaku must improve his first touch and adapt to the added pressure that comes with being a United player in order to succeed in his new surroundings.

"Manchester United needed some new blood and the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic removed the question as to whether he was replaced," he told Sky Sports. "Romelu Lukaku will score goals, there's no doubt about that.

"He's still got to work on his first touch but he has already been scoring plenty at West Brom and Everton and will get more chances at Old Trafford. What he won't have experienced is the pressure of being a Manchester United forward. He wouldn't have felt that before and you can't get away with the odd mediocre performance.

"There were too many home games last season where we didn't take our chances but it's not just down to Lukaku, the rest of the team need to be contributing as well."

Lukaku will fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the United set-up, but the former Everton hitman may soon be competing with the Swede for a starting spot at Old Trafford in a few months' time.

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered towards the back-end of the previous campaign and has been heavily linked with a move to MLS outfit LA Galaxy. But Mourinho has hinted that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is using the facilities at United's training complex in order to recover, may re-sign for the club once he returns to full fitness.

The former Real Madrid boss recently suggested a deal to bring Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford is 'possible', while Paul Pogba said the 35-year-old is still 'a leader' for United, despite not currently being part of the first-team squad.