Manchester United have confirmed they have completed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica on 14 June and the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho claims his side need "options and quality" to strengthen the squad for the 2017/18 season.

The 20-time English champions had already agreed a fee with the Portuguese outfit on 10 June. The versatile player, who can play as a centre-back, right-back and as a defensive midfielder, has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend it by a year.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica on a four-year contract from 1 July 2017, with an option for a further year."

Mourinho helped United win the EFL Cup and the Europa League last season, with the latter enabling the Old Trafford club to seal a berth in the group stages of the Champions League. Despite winning two major trophies, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager admitted that the last campaign showed the club needs to add more quality in the summer transfer window.

Lindelof is the first addition to the squad at Old Trafford and the United manager has backed him to be a success with the Premier League giants.

"Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer," the manager explained, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us."

Lindelof: I'm a calm player

In his first interview with MUTV, Lindelof was asked about his preferred position and what his new club teammates and United fans can expect from him.

"I think I'm quite a calm player. I like to have the ball at my feet. I think I'm quite good with the ball and at reading the game, and I give my players in front of me quite a calmness knowing I'm back there trying to protect them as well as I can," Lindelof told MUTV.

"My position is a centre-back but, like you said, I was playing right-back before and started my footballing career as a midfielder. But I see myself as a central defender. I feel most comfortable there."