Jose Mourinho has steered clear of making any comments regarding the impending charge on Arsene Wenger who has been accused of abusing and pushing a fourth official Anthony Taylor following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley. The Frenchman apologised after the incident, but faces a lengthy ban for his transgressions after refusing to move out of the touchline following his dismissal by referee Jon Moss.

Mourinho was asked about his thoughts ahead of Manchester United's EFL Cup semi-final clash against Hull City, given the animosity between the two managers. However, the Portuguese tactician, who has already served two bans this season, curtly avoided the question by saying that he does not have any previous experience of manhandling referees.

"I never pushed the referee so I don't have a comparison. So I have no idea," Mourinho said, as quoted by the Independent. Wenger is expected to miss games against Southampton and Watford with the sword hanging over his availability for their crucial top of the table clash against Chelsea. Assistant manager Steve Bould is expected to take over in Wenger's absence.

Wenger was incensed after Moss handed Burnley a penalty to Burnley as Ashley Barnes was fouled by Francis Coquelin in injury time. However, the Gunners were saved the blushes after Laurent Koscielny won the north London club a penalty in the final minutes of the game, which Alexis Sanchez scored with aplomb, to hand three crucial points to Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently second in the league, eight points behind Chelsea and face the leaders on Sunday (4 February) in a crucial game to determine their title credentials. Chelsea play Liverpool in mid-week following their exploits in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the Gunners will be hoping that the Reds can do them a favour and allow them to cut the gap down to two points, should they win the following weekend.