Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to listen to offers for Chris Smalling after losing patience with the England international, reports say.

The Sun says both West Ham and West Brom are both monitoring the centre-back's situation at Old Trafford.

Smalling, 27, has dropped down below Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly in the pecking order at United, although he could start alongside Daley Blind in central defence in the Red Devils' Europa League final showdown with Ajax on 24 May.

Mourinho publicly criticised Smalling and Jones for being "cautious" in their recoveries from injury last month – at a time when United were short of fit centre-backs.

But the Portuguese manager insisted that the England duo had a future under him at Old Trafford next season.

"It's not just about them. It's about the philosophy and mentality around them. Cautious. Cautious. Cautious. Just a cautious approach," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It's a profile, it's the philosophy of work. Just that."

United have been linked with summer moves for Burnley defender Michael Keane – who is a product of the Red Devils' academy – and Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The Old Trafford club are expected to make a formal bid for Keane after the Europa League final, with Burnley expected to demand around £30m ($39m) for a player they signed for £2m from United in 2015.

A 25% sell-on clause was included in the deal which took Keane to Turf Moor, meaning United will effectively get a discount if they buy him back in the summer.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said the Clarets were in a "strong position" over Keane, despite the centre-back only having one year left on his contract.

"He's got a year to run on his contract, and if nothing happens that is suitable for us, the situation will go on and he'll carry on playing," he was reported as saying by ESPN.

"We'll wait and see what the summer brings."