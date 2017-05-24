Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager after just five months in charge and has signalled the end of his managerial career.

Allardyce signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Eagles in December 2016, drafted into rescue to the club from relegation following the dismissal of Alan Pardew with the club sat just one point above the relegation zone.

The 62-year-old extended his record of having never been relegated as a Premier League manager, guiding Palace to a 14th place finish after winning eight of his 21 league games in charge – including thrilling wins over champions Chelsea and Arsenal.

The former Bolton Wanderers manager left his post at Sunderland last summer to take over as England boss – reign which lasted just one game. Despite enjoying instant success on his return to club football, Allardyce now appears set to retire.

A statement from the now ex-Palace manager read: "I want to be able to savour life while I'm still relatively young and when I'm still relatively healthy enough to do all the things I want to do, like travel, spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager.

"This is the right time for me. I have no ambitions to take another job, I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.

"Steve Parish has been superb during our conversations today. I know it came as a shock to him that I would walk away but our discussions have been incredibly civilised with no recriminations and no fall-out.

"This is not about transfer targets, finances or anything along those lines. This is me taking the decision I believe is right for my family and myself."

Allardyce's departure leaves Palace looking for their seventh manager in eight years. Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester City to their historic Premier League title win in the 2015-16 season is the early favourite to take over at Selhurst Park. Former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss Roberto Mancini (5/1), Hull City manager Marco Silva (8/1) and Wales manager and former Palace player Chris Coleman (10/1) are also in the running.