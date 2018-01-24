Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that the Catalans will still try to complete some more business before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

Manager Ernesto Valverde replaced Luis Enrique in the summer and immediately oversaw a major overhaul to bring in Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Ousmane Dembele in order to fill the gap left by the shock departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona have since enjoyed a remarkable opening half of the season, with the Catalans leading the La Liga table 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid and remaining in contention in the Champions League and as well the Copa del Rey.

The Catalans have still endured a busy January window in a bid to improve Valverde's squad further and help the Spanish boss to fight for titles in the late season run-in.

Earlier in the window Barcelona completed the long-awaited signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in a club record deal while days later they also brought Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras as a prospect for the future.

Arda Turan and Rafinha Alcantara have been respectively loaned to Istanbul Basaksehir and Inter Milan respectively while on Wednesday [23 January] Barcelona confirmed the sale of Javier Mascherano to Hebei China Fortune for an undisclosed fee.

But Bartomeu has suggested that the Barcelona revamp will continue in the final week of the January transfer window.

"There are still a few days until the end of January and we will try [to complete] some deals that we would like to finalised," Bartomeu said to Sport.

"The planning that we did in summer [regarding incomes and departures] was almost done [then] but there were still some pending issues that we couldn't complete in August. [Barcelona sporting manager] Pep Segura, [club technical secretary] Robert Fernandez and Ernesto Valverde have been working since then and during this month we have finalised those deals."

Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu are tipped to leave the Nou Camp in the coming days but the Barcelona president suggested that they could also still complete some surprising deals before the end of the transfer window.

"There are also some new deals [that we didn't plan to do in the summer]. There are always surprises like some players who leave as we will talk about it in Javier Mascherano's farewell," Bartomeu added.

"In January we have tried to do what we think is convenient to strengthen the team, to adapt the squad ahead of the remaining of the season. We are getting it. I am very satisfied with the work of Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura."