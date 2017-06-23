Josh Harrop has completed a permanent move to Preston North End – just 34 days on from scoring on his senior Manchester United debut.

Attacking midfielder Harrop was handed his first senior start by Jose Mourinho on the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season on 21 May against Crystal Palace – scoring a superb opener just 15 minutes into the contest.

He was one of four players given their first top-flight starts that afternoon but the 21-year-old has turned down an offer of a new deal at Old Trafford, as reported by BBC Sport, to pursue greater first-team opportunities in the Championship with Preston.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a new start for me to get things going in my career and I'm buzzing to get playing and to make an impact in the team," Harrop told Preston's official website.

"I've got four years now at Preston North End where I know I am going to be and I am going to put everything into that and dedicated myself to do the best for the team and the best for the fans.

"Hopefully I can achieve my aims and ambitions that I have set myself by coming here and that's to get promoted with Preston North End and help the club get as high as we can."

Harrop becomes the latest youngster to pass through the United ranks to join Preston, following in the footsteps of Ben Pearson, Callum Robinson, Marnick Vermijl and Liam Grimshaw.

Harrop's current contract at Old Trafford expired on 1 July with his new deal at Deepdale coming into effect on 3 July.

Adnan Januzaj could soon join him with the Daily Mail suggesting United have agreed a fee of £10m with Real Sociedad, paving the way for the Belgian's departure. Once regarded as the brightest young talent on the club, the 22-year-old endured disappointing loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and then Sunderland and no longer features in Mourinho's plans at the club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the only other major name to have left Old Trafford so far this summer after the former Sweden international was included on the club's release list having suffered ligament damage in the Europa League against Anderlecht, forcing him out for the rest of the year.