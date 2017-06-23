Manchester United are edging closer towards completing a deal in signing Fabinho from AS Monaco.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian international will be the Red Devils second arrival of the summer transfer window. The 20-time English champions have already completed the signing of Victor Lindelof, who arrived at Old Trafford from Benfica.

Fabinho played a key role in helping Monaco win their first league title since 2000. Leonardo Jardim's side also made it to the Champions League semi-final, which they lost to competition runners-up Juventus.

The 23-year-old can play as a right-back or a defensive midfielder. His form for Monaco has not gone unnoticed and has seen him attract interest from the Serie A as Inter Milan and Juventus have also registered their interest in the versatile player.

However, the report claims that United have managed to beat competitions for the former Real Madrid man's signature. Jose Mourinho's side is expected to pay a transfer fee of around €35m (£30.7m, $39m) and €5m (£4.4m, $5.5m) in bonuses.

Earlier in February, Fabinho admitted that he would be open to the idea of making a switch to the Premier League this summer. The payer's father confirmed United's interest in March but also revealed approaches from their league rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

"We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, we have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further. We like Manchester United and the work of [Jose] Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City," Fabinho's father Joao told French television programme Telefoot, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Fabinho current deal at Stade Louis II runs down in 2021. He scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 48 matches played across all competitions for Monaco last season.