Inter Milan are interested in signing Juan Mata on a free transfer when his Manchester United contract expires in the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims the Nerazzurri are monitoring Mata's situation at Old Trafford closely and could approach the player at the end of the season if United opt against activating a clause to extend his contract by 12 months.

Mata, 29, has started 15 league games for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals. He joined United from Chelsea in a then club-record transfer deal worth £37.1m ($50m) in January 2014.

The Mirror says the Spain international wants assurances he will get adequate playing time at Old Trafford before committing to a new deal.

United have been linked with moves for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Bordeaux winger Malcom, putting the futures of Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in doubt.

Mkhitaryan has fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho, who has suggested that he could let the midfielder leave the club in January after growing frustrated with his poor form.

The Armenia captain has been linked with a loan move to Inter – as the Serie A club cannot afford to sign him in a permanent transfer – while Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

"I think, for the right price [I would sell unhappy players]," the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo before United's trip to West Brom last month.

"That's my approach as a manager, in cases where the club advises me. Every player has a price.

"If a player is not happy, if a player brings with him the request with the number that we consider a good number for us, like it happened with Memphis [Depay] and Morgan [Schneiderlin], I would never say no."

Sources close to United told ESPN that the relationship between Mourinho and Mkhitaryan had become strained following a row between the two during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training ground last month.

The playmaker was reportedly unhappy at Mourinho for singling him out for criticism over his defensive work rate in front of the rest of the first-team squad.