Germany head coach Joachim Low has suggested Arsenal target Julian Draxler is not happy at Paris Saint-Germain but doubts he will make a deadline day move to the Emirates.

The Gunners could be in for a frantic close to the summer transfer window after receiving an improved offer from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and a bid said to be worth £60m could be enough to tempt the Gunners into doing business.

Arsenal are now considering replacements for the Chile international and have reportedly tabled a £90m club record bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar. However, SPORT Bild are among the publications to suggest the Gunners are also considering a move for long-term target Draxler, whose future at PSG is now uncertain following a wild summer of spending in the French capital.

The Germany international enjoyed a bright first six months at Parc de Princes following a January move from Wolfsburg but the £198m arrival of Neymar at the club with Kylian Mbappe also expected to join means he will now struggle to reclaim his preferred role in attack.

And while he can't see a move happening tonight, Low admits his player now finds himself in a difficult position with his club.

"I chatted briefly with Julian yesterday and I cannot see one of our players moving today," Low said ahead of Germany's upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against Czech Republic and Norway, Goal report. "Julian felt really good in Paris until now. He has developed really well and you could see that in Russia this summer.

"He started great in France and scored goals. Now they have made two big signings and Neymar occupies the position he had. Julian can play on the right and in the middle. He is versatile and has the self-confidence to come out on top."

Low added that should a move not materialise today, it will inevitably need to be addressed during the January transfer window."