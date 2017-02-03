Channel 4 television series The Jump is supposed to be about having fun on the slopes, but there may be an icy atmosphere among the 2017 contestants, thanks to Spencer Matthews' lothario ways.

The former Made in Chelsea star – who acquired a reputation for being a ladies' man on the E4 reality show – is set to be entangled in an awkward love triangle with Vogue Williams and Jade Jones.

The 27-year-old brother of James Matthews, Pippa Middleton's fiancé, has reportedly romanced his two pretty co-stars, causing a frosty feeling on The Jump's set.

He is believed to have indulged in a tryst with 31-year-old model Williams before striking up another relationship with co-star Jones. He probably won't want to mess with the latter, however, as she's an Olympic taekwondo gold medallist.

The Daily Mirror claims that Matthews is now back to seeing Williams, who was previously unaware that 23-year-old Jones was on the scene.

A Channel 4 insider told the newspaper: "To say things were awkward is a massive understatement. Vogue wasn't happy when she found he got together with Jade.

"It's the talk of the training camp and has created a bit of an atmosphere. Spencer is taking things to another level. It's more akin to an 18-30s holiday than a TV competition," they added.

Since filming the show, Williams has also been injured while practising her skiing on the Austrian slopes, ahead of the show's start date on Sunday (5 February). This means that she will no longer take part in the competition.

Williams tweeted: "Really disappointed. I've had the time of my life and if the show is back next year I'll be in it to win it!"

A spokesperson from the show clarified the injury, stating: "She fell during training for ski cross and injured her knee which sadly means she can't continue."

Matthews tweeted of Williams' bad news, writing: "Honestly heartbreaking... Amazing moments shared on this fun journey. A true friend."

Sunday's launch will be hosted by Davina McCall and the competing stars comprise of: Bradley Wiggins, Spencer Matthews, Robbie Fowler, Caprice, Jade Jones, Louis Smith, Kadeena Cox, Lydia Bright, Mark Dolan, Vogue Williams, Jason Robinson, Gareth Thomas, Josie Gibson and Emma Parker Bowles.

Tune in to the beginning of The Jump series four on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 4.